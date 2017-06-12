The Gay Travel Paradox

A year or two after I graduated from college, I took a short vacation and went to Provincetown, Massachusetts, which I had heard was a gay destination . On the first day there, I was riding my bicycle down Commercial Street when a guy on the sidewalk whistled at me and yelled out "Sexy legs!" At that moment, two things happened: First, I almost tumbled head over wheels into the car driving ahead of me; and, second, I knew the freedom and pleasure every straight high school kid who ever sat on a park bench in the afternoon sun kissing the boy or girl they were going steady with had felt.

