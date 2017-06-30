Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits for Gay Spouses
There are 9 comments on the News Max story from 6 hrs ago, titled Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits for Gay Spouses. In it, News Max reports that:
The Texas Supreme Court has questioned whether gay spouses are legally entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits in a unanimous decision quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.
#1 6 hrs ago
This is SO AWESOME !!!
BIG WIN for normal decent people in Texas !!!
#2 6 hrs ago
We work, and pay for those benefits. The spouse should receive those benefits as a matter of law. If the people are legally married, the spouse should get the benefits. Period.
#3 5 hrs ago
I'd like to see other states follow Texas' lead!!!
United States
#4 5 hrs ago
Spouses? LMAO!
#5 5 hrs ago
The TX Supreme Court made a very twisted, narrow claim which does not apply to other jurisdictions (technicalities) and then on that basis returned the case to lower TX courts to be decided.
Although there's no doubt decisions like this - this one directly stated the marriage equality is not a done deal in the law - are to however fakely keep the issue alive for a very quick US Supreme Court reversal of Obergefell (and Windsor) once Kennedy or another liberal Justice leaves the US Supreme Court.
That's a possible reason it was sent back to the lower courts...so that by the time it works its way back up again the US Supreme Court will be ripe for...however they think they're going to ditch marriage equality.
#6 5 hrs ago
That's what your wife exclaims to her peers when discussing her sexless, reparative therapy marriage to you.
#7 5 hrs ago
There is nothing decent about denying fellow citizens constitutional rights.
United States
#8 5 hrs ago
YOU GO GIRL! SPOUSES!!! LMAO EVEN MORE! You couldn't make shit like this up even if you sat around and tried! LMAO
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,121
Massachusetts
#9 20 min ago
Don't they require Texass judges to have law degrees?
This ruling in the same week that SCOTUS ruled that Arkansas had to recognize spousal rights when it came to a child's birth certificate.
If benefits are granted based upon obtaining a state document (the marriage license) then all couples receiving said document MUST receive the same benefits. Afterall the rights are tied to the document. The state does not grant the benefit to opposite sex couples without said document.
What part of "equal protection" don't these Texass judges understand?
If Texas tries to enforce this ruling, they must not want all the business that companies and sports organizations will pull from their state.
