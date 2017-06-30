There are on the News Max story from 6 hrs ago, titled Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits for Gay Spouses. In it, News Max reports that:

The Texas Supreme Court has questioned whether gay spouses are legally entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits in a unanimous decision quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.

