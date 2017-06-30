Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses
Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that was quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.
#1 10 hrs ago
This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!!
Way to go Texas!!!
#2 10 hrs ago
Another huge win for the good team !!!
#3 10 hrs ago
We pay for those benefits. When the marriage is legal the spouse should get the benefits. Period.
#4 10 hrs ago
What a great way to start the weekend!!!
WOO HOO!!!
"Take Topix Back From Trolls"
Since: Dec 08
14,110
#5 8 hrs ago
Cool, Texas politicians are standing in the toilet pulling on the handle. They're going to get business to move to other states. Such damned fools.
#6 7 hrs ago
Maybe they have been reading your posts.
Since: Apr 11
48,401
#7 6 hrs ago
Homophobia is caused by sexual insecurity and frustration.
Homophobes just don't know how to deal with their own same sex desires.
Why else would anybody be happy about someone being denied equal benefits they had worked for?
#8 6 hrs ago
Since there is no such thing as "homophobia" that makes your asinine post irrelevant and moot.
Anyone else have a half way intelligent argument?
#9 5 hrs ago
Homophobia is caused by homosexuals. No homosexuals, no homophobia.
"Take Topix Back From Trolls"
Since: Dec 08
14,110
#10 5 hrs ago
Nope, your head is stuck in the toilet, again. Drunk as usual.
"Take Topix Back From Trolls"
Since: Dec 08
14,110
#11 5 hrs ago
Sure but first tell us why you are so interested in homophobia. You hiding something?
"Take Topix Back From Trolls"
Since: Dec 08
14,110
#12 5 hrs ago
You're the same Troll that thinks fire hydrants cause fires.
#13 5 hrs ago
Huh? How much have you had to drink today?
#14 5 hrs ago
You're the troll who thinks he's not a troll.
"Take Topix Back From Trolls"
Since: Dec 08
14,110
#15 5 hrs ago
Just as I thought, why are you so concerned about homophobia?
Since: Apr 11
48,401
#16 3 hrs ago
Why do homophobes have a problem with the word?
We see many examples of homophobia in this forum.
What do you get out of denying that reality?
#17 3 hrs ago
I am drunk and you are angry. Tomorrow I will be sober but you will still be angry.
|
#18 2 hrs ago
What do you get out of accusing everyone of it?
