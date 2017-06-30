There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 11 hrs ago, titled Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that was quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.

