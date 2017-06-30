Texas court questions right of benefi...

Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses

There are 18 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 11 hrs ago, titled Texas court questions right of benefits for gay spouses. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Gay spouses may not be entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision that was quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. The court overturned a lower court's decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial.

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 10 hrs ago
This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!!

Way to go Texas!!!

Judged:

8

8

7

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#2 10 hrs ago
Another huge win for the good team !!!

Judged:

8

8

8

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 10 hrs ago
We pay for those benefits. When the marriage is legal the spouse should get the benefits. Period.

Judged:

8

7

7

Fredrick

Ashburn, VA

#4 10 hrs ago
What a great way to start the weekend!!!

WOO HOO!!!

Judged:

8

8

8

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,110

El Paso, TX

#5 8 hrs ago
Cool, Texas politicians are standing in the toilet pulling on the handle. They're going to get business to move to other states. Such damned fools.

Judged:

7

7

7

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#6 7 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
Cool, Texas politicians are standing in the toilet pulling on the handle. They're going to get business to move to other states. Such damned fools.
Maybe they have been reading your posts.

Judged:

7

7

7

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,401

Pomona, CA

#7 6 hrs ago
Homophobia is caused by sexual insecurity and frustration.
Homophobes just don't know how to deal with their own same sex desires.
Why else would anybody be happy about someone being denied equal benefits they had worked for?

Judged:

7

7

7

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#8 6 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
Homophobia is caused by sexual insecurity and frustration.
Homophobes just don't know how to deal with their own same sex desires.
Why else would anybody be happy about someone being denied equal benefits they had worked for?
Since there is no such thing as "homophobia" that makes your asinine post irrelevant and moot.

Anyone else have a half way intelligent argument?

Judged:

7

7

7

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#9 5 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
Homophobia is caused by sexual insecurity and frustration.

Homophobia is caused by homosexuals. No homosexuals, no homophobia.

Judged:

7

7

7

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,110

El Paso, TX

#10 5 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Maybe they have been reading your posts.
Nope, your head is stuck in the toilet, again. Drunk as usual.

Judged:

8

8

8

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,110

El Paso, TX

#11 5 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
<quoted text>

Since there is no such thing as "homophobia" that makes your asinine post irrelevant and moot.

Anyone else have a half way intelligent argument?
Sure but first tell us why you are so interested in homophobia. You hiding something?

Judged:

8

8

8

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,110

El Paso, TX

#12 5 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Homophobia is caused by homosexuals. No homosexuals, no homophobia.
You're the same Troll that thinks fire hydrants cause fires.

Judged:

8

8

8

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#13 5 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>

Sure but first tell us why you are so interested in homophobia. You hiding something?
Huh? How much have you had to drink today?

Judged:

7

7

7

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#14 5 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>

You're the same Troll that thinks fire hydrants cause fires.
You're the troll who thinks he's not a troll.

Judged:

7

7

7

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

14,110

El Paso, TX

#15 5 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
<quoted text>

Huh? How much have you had to drink today?
Just as I thought, why are you so concerned about homophobia?

Judged:

8

8

8

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,401

Pomona, CA

#16 3 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
<quoted text>

Since there is no such thing as "homophobia" that makes your asinine post irrelevant and moot.

Anyone else have a half way intelligent argument?
Why do homophobes have a problem with the word?
We see many examples of homophobia in this forum.
What do you get out of denying that reality?

Judged:

7

7

7

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#17 3 hrs ago
TomInElPaso wrote:
<quoted text>

Nope, your head is stuck in the toilet, again. Drunk as usual.
I am drunk and you are angry. Tomorrow I will be sober but you will still be angry.

Judged:

7

7

7

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#18 2 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

Why do homophobes have a problem with the word?
We see many examples of homophobia in this forum.
What do you get out of denying that reality?
What do you get out of accusing everyone of it?

Judged:

8

8

8

