Teenager steals hustings limelight as he challenges candidate on gay marriage vote
A TEENAGER stole the limelight at a hustings in Botley after he challenged a candidate's decision to vote against equal marriage. First-time voter Guillaume Flavin brought in the biggest round of applause of the night after he questioned Nicola Blackwood's decision in 2013 to vote against same sex couples having the right to get married.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 min
|Eagle 12
|562
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|River Tam
|49,862
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|42 min
|RiccardoFire
|6,383
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,600
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,708
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|25,847
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|3 hr
|No doubt
|61
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC