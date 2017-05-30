Teenager steals hustings limelight as...

Teenager steals hustings limelight as he challenges candidate on gay marriage vote

15 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

A TEENAGER stole the limelight at a hustings in Botley after he challenged a candidate's decision to vote against equal marriage. First-time voter Guillaume Flavin brought in the biggest round of applause of the night after he questioned Nicola Blackwood's decision in 2013 to vote against same sex couples having the right to get married.

