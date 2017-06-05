TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month
There are 10 comments on the Washington Blade story from 15 hrs ago, titled TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
My @tcm spotlight on Gay Hollywood begins tomorrow! Join me and the brilliant author William Mann every Thursday in June at 8ET/5PT. #tcm pic.twitter.com/lsAzCmyGPl Turner Classic Movies celebrates Pride month by spotlighting LGBT films and stars, both closeted and out, every Thursday in the month of June.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Sickening
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,646
Kansas City, MO.
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Yes "Dalton" we know. You get your fill here everyday on this TOPIX forum LOL
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,874
Location hidden
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Every June, the same rants...gay parade this, gay pride that. Soon he will be planning his yearly solo 4th of July party for his socks. Different year, same troll shit.
|
#7 4 hrs ago
^^^^Some youth plan^^^^
|
#8 4 hrs ago
You don't have to despair just because you can't afford cable or sat tv (all the bail and court costs you have to pay each year for the cops snaring you in tearooms.) You can get these movies at your library or via netflix, or watch Turner Broadcast via one of the a la carte steaming services like sling.
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Just added TCM to my boycott list. I refuse to watch any channels that promote homosexual deviance.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,874
Location hidden
|
#10 3 hrs ago
Have you thought of boycotting the Gay Forums on Topix? It is much more interactive than "watching".
|
#11 3 hrs ago
What channels do not "promote homosexual deviance"? You can't say TBN or CBN nor even HSN, according to what I've heard.
|
#14 1 hr ago
Who cares?
|
#15 27 min ago
Aren't you the mentally and sexually disturbed Queer the talks to himself and insults straight people by calling them what you are, a filthy azz Queer???
Of course you are.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 min
|Eagle 12
|574
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 min
|Tre H
|6,402
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|12 min
|Eagle 12
|79
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|24 min
|Big Johnny
|11
|Madrid gears up for WorldPride with gay-themed ...
|25 min
|Jerico
|2
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|48 min
|Tre H
|81
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|50,048
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,904
|Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|26
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC