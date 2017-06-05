TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride...

TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month

There are 10 comments on the Washington Blade story from 15 hrs ago, titled TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

My @tcm spotlight on Gay Hollywood begins tomorrow! Join me and the brilliant author William Mann every Thursday in June at 8ET/5PT. #tcm pic.twitter.com/lsAzCmyGPl Turner Classic Movies celebrates Pride month by spotlighting LGBT films and stars, both closeted and out, every Thursday in the month of June.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Little Johnny

Hockessin, DE

#2 9 hrs ago
Sickening

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,646

Kansas City, MO.

#4 8 hrs ago
Yes "Dalton" we know. You get your fill here everyday on this TOPIX forum LOL

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,874

Location hidden
#6 4 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
Yes "Dalton" we know. You get your fill here everyday on this TOPIX forum LOL
Every June, the same rants...gay parade this, gay pride that. Soon he will be planning his yearly solo 4th of July party for his socks. Different year, same troll shit.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#7 4 hrs ago
^^^^Some youth plan^^^^

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharians on the DL

Philadelphia, PA

#8 4 hrs ago
Little Johnny wrote:
<quoted text>
Sickening.
You don't have to despair just because you can't afford cable or sat tv (all the bail and court costs you have to pay each year for the cops snaring you in tearooms.) You can get these movies at your library or via netflix, or watch Turner Broadcast via one of the a la carte steaming services like sling.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lorenzo

Salt Lake City, UT

#9 3 hrs ago
Just added TCM to my boycott list. I refuse to watch any channels that promote homosexual deviance.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,874

Location hidden
#10 3 hrs ago
Lorenzo wrote:
Just added TCM to my boycott list. I refuse to watch any channels that stimulate my homosexual desires.
Have you thought of boycotting the Gay Forums on Topix? It is much more interactive than "watching".

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharians on the DL

Philadelphia, PA

#11 3 hrs ago
What channels do not "promote homosexual deviance"? You can't say TBN or CBN nor even HSN, according to what I've heard.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#14 1 hr ago
Lorenzo wrote:
Just added TCM to my boycott list. I refuse to watch any channels that promote homosexual deviance.
Who cares?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Big Johnny

Bladensburg, MD

#15 27 min ago
Christsharians on the DL wrote:
What channels do not "promote homosexual deviance"? You can't say TBN or CBN nor even HSN, according to what I've heard.
Aren't you the mentally and sexually disturbed Queer the talks to himself and insults straight people by calling them what you are, a filthy azz Queer???
Of course you are.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 min Eagle 12 574
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 11 min Tre H 6,402
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 12 min Eagle 12 79
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... 24 min Big Johnny 11
News Madrid gears up for WorldPride with gay-themed ... 25 min Jerico 2
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 48 min Tre H 81
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 50,048
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,904
News Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa... 2 hr Wondering 26
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC