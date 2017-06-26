There are on the The Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado baker who objects to same-sex marriage can refuse to s.... In it, The Gazette reports that:

In this March 10, 2014 file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips cracks eggs into a cake batter mixer inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.