Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit
There are 14 comments on the SFGate story from 9 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit. In it, SFGate reports that:
Under the law, married lesbian couples had to get a court order to have both spouses listed as parents on their children's birth certificates. Arkansas routinely lists a woman's husband as a child's father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
This is very sad.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
"Arkansas routinely lists a woman's husband as a child's father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child."
The document would be false if that is true. Same for same sex couples.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
"Father" does not necessarily or exclusively mean "the sperm came from him," despite your psychosexual issues.(Same for "mother" and "her egg.") There are lots of foster or adoptive parents - they are the mothers and the fathers. No one had a problem with this terminology or legal documentation prior to marriage equality.
Also, the practice you're fake objecting to is not just routine in that state, it's routine everywhere. And it was a routine decision for the Supreme Court to extend this common practice to same sex couples. Only the three most vile mullahs, imo, on the Court dissented.
However, knowing how closetedly strongly you feel about the issue, I suggest you travel to D.C. to urinate on the male Justices who did sign the opinion overruling backwards Arkansas' Supreme Court.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
"Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the ruling."
No surprise on Gorsuch. He'll be more retrograde on the whole range of Equal Protection case law than even Alito is, imo.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
If it doesn't the document is false. In cases such as these the name should be changed to 'certificate of legal custody.'
|
#7 6 hrs ago
I only do that to people that stick their disgusting sick faces into my side of the urinal divider. You just can't seem to get my pee off your mind, you sick freak.
|
#8 6 hrs ago
It is not false to legally call someone a "father" or a "mother" even if they are not biologically so, and we have been doing so for centuries and none of you homophobes had a problem with it until now, until marriage equality. You have psychosexual problems, not an argument.
Speaking of which, you yourself acknowledged that your urinating on other men in public places all the time is "inappropriate." Of course it is, but saying just "inappropriate" is being kind to you.
Wondering: "Inappropriate behavior calls for an inappropriate response."
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Of course it is you nutcase. You are or you're not. It's easy.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
You are braying that a male and female couple who adopt are not father and mother to the adoptee.
The mind of the typical homophobe exposed in all its psychosexual derangement.
|
#11 5 hrs ago
Simpleton, it doesn't matter what you like to suck on. If the biological parents aren't listed the document is false.
|
#13 4 hrs ago
Sure closet pustule, and who complained about this non issue prior to marriage equality? Be specific.
What of cases in which one or both biological parents are unknown? What paperwork should that family be using to prove their parental rights over the adopted kid? Be specific.
Then go on your daily hunt for Larry Craig so you can urinate on him...without his consent.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
1. Me. Sheeple. Others.
2. Parental rights are not the same as a birth certificate you moron nutcase.
|
#15 4 hrs ago
Where is your imaginary post on the topic prior to MA getting marriage equality?
It's another venting of your homosexually fixated anti gay bigotry dressed up as some argument or other. It's not anything you ever thought, particularly before marriage equality.
Sheeple is damaged.
|
#16 3 hrs ago
He loves you too.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About time to crack open Jades archive
|9 min
|Woo Hoo
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,436
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals shea s...
|18 min
|nomo
|12
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|23 min
|Cue Ball
|26,389
|Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immig...
|25 min
|Tommy T
|5
|Hyper sensitive gay posters
|28 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|40 min
|Tommy T
|9
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|TNT
|69,548
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Frindly
|6,885
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC