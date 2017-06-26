Supreme Court sides with same-sex cou...

Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit

There are 14 comments on the SFGate story from 9 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Arkansas suit. In it, SFGate reports that:

Under the law, married lesbian couples had to get a court order to have both spouses listed as parents on their children's birth certificates. Arkansas routinely lists a woman's husband as a child's father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wimyum

Marcus Hook, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
This is very sad.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 9 hrs ago
"Arkansas routinely lists a woman's husband as a child's father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child."

The document would be false if that is true. Same for same sex couples.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#3 7 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
"Arkansas routinely lists a woman's husband as a child's father, even if he is not the biological parent of the child."

The document would be false if that is true.
"Father" does not necessarily or exclusively mean "the sperm came from him," despite your psychosexual issues.(Same for "mother" and "her egg.") There are lots of foster or adoptive parents - they are the mothers and the fathers. No one had a problem with this terminology or legal documentation prior to marriage equality.

Also, the practice you're fake objecting to is not just routine in that state, it's routine everywhere. And it was a routine decision for the Supreme Court to extend this common practice to same sex couples. Only the three most vile mullahs, imo, on the Court dissented.

However, knowing how closetedly strongly you feel about the issue, I suggest you travel to D.C. to urinate on the male Justices who did sign the opinion overruling backwards Arkansas' Supreme Court.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#4 7 hrs ago
"Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the ruling."

No surprise on Gorsuch. He'll be more retrograde on the whole range of Equal Protection case law than even Alito is, imo.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#6 6 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<quoted text>

"Father" does not necessarily or exclusively mean "the sperm came from him,"
If it doesn't the document is false. In cases such as these the name should be changed to 'certificate of legal custody.'

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#7 6 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<

However, knowing how closetedly strongly you feel about the issue, I suggest you travel to D.C. to urinate on the male Justices who did sign the opinion overruling backwards Arkansas' Supreme Court.
I only do that to people that stick their disgusting sick faces into my side of the urinal divider. You just can't seem to get my pee off your mind, you sick freak.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#8 6 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
If it doesn't the document is false. In cases such as these the name should be changed to 'certificate of legal custody.'
It is not false to legally call someone a "father" or a "mother" even if they are not biologically so, and we have been doing so for centuries and none of you homophobes had a problem with it until now, until marriage equality. You have psychosexual problems, not an argument.

Speaking of which, you yourself acknowledged that your urinating on other men in public places all the time is "inappropriate." Of course it is, but saying just "inappropriate" is being kind to you.

Wondering: "Inappropriate behavior calls for an inappropriate response."

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#9 6 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<quoted text>

It is not false to legally call someone a "father" or a "mother" even if they are not biologically so
Of course it is you nutcase. You are or you're not. It's easy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#10 6 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Of course it is you nutcase. You are or you're not. It's easy.
You are braying that a male and female couple who adopt are not father and mother to the adoptee.

The mind of the typical homophobe exposed in all its psychosexual derangement.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#11 5 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<quoted text>

You are braying that a male and female couple who adopt are not father and mother to the adoptee.

The mind of the typical homophobe exposed in all its psychosexual derangement.
Simpleton, it doesn't matter what you like to suck on. If the biological parents aren't listed the document is false.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#13 4 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Simpleton, it doesn't matter what you like to suck on. If the biological parents aren't listed the document is false.
Sure closet pustule, and who complained about this non issue prior to marriage equality? Be specific.

What of cases in which one or both biological parents are unknown? What paperwork should that family be using to prove their parental rights over the adopted kid? Be specific.

Then go on your daily hunt for Larry Craig so you can urinate on him...without his consent.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#14 4 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<quoted text>

1. Sure closet pustule, and who complained about this non issue prior to marriage equality? Be specific.

2. What of cases in which one or both biological parents are unknown? What paperwork should that family be using to prove their parental rights over the adopted kid? Be specific.
Then go on your daily hunt for Larry Craig so you can urinate on him...without his consent.
1. Me. Sheeple. Others.

2. Parental rights are not the same as a birth certificate you moron nutcase.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#15 4 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
1. Me. Sheeple. Others.
Where is your imaginary post on the topic prior to MA getting marriage equality?

It's another venting of your homosexually fixated anti gay bigotry dressed up as some argument or other. It's not anything you ever thought, particularly before marriage equality.

Sheeple is damaged.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#16 3 hrs ago
Trump Plotza wrote:
<quoted text>

Where is your imaginary post on the topic prior to MA getting marriage equality?

It's another venting of your homosexually fixated anti gay bigotry dressed up as some argument or other. It's not anything you ever thought, particularly before marriage equality.

Sheeple is damaged.
He loves you too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
About time to crack open Jades archive 9 min Woo Hoo 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Frankie Rizzo 51,436
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals shea s... 18 min nomo 12
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 23 min Cue Ball 26,389
News Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immig... 25 min Tommy T 5
Hyper sensitive gay posters 28 min Frankie Rizzo 13
News Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ... 40 min Tommy T 9
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 1 hr TNT 69,548
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Frindly 6,885
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,485 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC