Support for gay marriage surges, even among groups once wary

There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 13 hrs ago, titled Support for gay marriage surges, even among groups once wary.

In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Washington's Lafayette Park to see the White House lit up in rainbow colors on the day the Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage. In the two years since same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide, support for it has surged even among groups that recently were broadly opposed, according to a new national survey released on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Let's have the IQ breakdown for the cohort which still opposes marriage equality as compared to those who now support it. Or better yet, as compared to those who have supported marriage equality for ten years or more.

Gordon

Mountain View, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
I don't buy into this BS for one second. Homo marriage was forced on our country by Obama and his crew of activist Supreme court judges. Everyone I know hate queers and definitely doesn't support homo marriage.

Trump Plotza

Philadelphia, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
Gordon wrote:
<quoted text>
Everyone I know hate
Everyone you know is in your twice per day reparative therapy group.
