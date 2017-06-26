Support for gay marriage surges, even among groups once wary
There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 13 hrs ago, titled Support for gay marriage surges, even among groups once wary. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Washington's Lafayette Park to see the White House lit up in rainbow colors on the day the Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage. In the two years since same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide, support for it has surged even among groups that recently were broadly opposed, according to a new national survey released on Monday, June 26, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Let's have the IQ breakdown for the cohort which still opposes marriage equality as compared to those who now support it. Or better yet, as compared to those who have supported marriage equality for ten years or more.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
I don't buy into this BS for one second. Homo marriage was forced on our country by Obama and his crew of activist Supreme court judges. Everyone I know hate queers and definitely doesn't support homo marriage.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Everyone you know is in your twice per day reparative therapy group.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing G...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|10
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|65
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|12
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|15
|Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immig...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|6
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo
|105
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,439
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|5 hr
|Tommy T
|82
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|TNT
|69,548
|
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Frindly
|6,885
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC