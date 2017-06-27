There are on the Towleroad story from 1 hr ago, titled Stephen Colbert Grills 'Anti-Gay Baker' Who Won't Use the Letters LGBTQ on Cakes: WATCH. In it, Towleroad reports that:

Stephen Colbert last night brought attention to the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado case that the Supreme Court took up this week in which baker Jack Phillips refused to bake a cake for a gay couple's wedding, and actually refuses to bake a cake for a lot of things that conflict with his religious beliefs like atheism . For some perspective, Colbert brought on "anti-gay baker" Daniel St. John Daniels to shed some light on the situation.

