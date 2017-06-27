Stephen Colbert Grills 'Anti-Gay Baker' Who Won't Use the Letters LGBTQ on Cakes: WATCH

Stephen Colbert Grills 'Anti-Gay Bake...

Stephen Colbert last night brought attention to the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado case that the Supreme Court took up this week in which baker Jack Phillips refused to bake a cake for a gay couple's wedding, and actually refuses to bake a cake for a lot of things that conflict with his religious beliefs like atheism . For some perspective, Colbert brought on "anti-gay baker" Daniel St. John Daniels to shed some light on the situation.

Sharge

Philadelphia, PA

#1 44 min ago
He should label it as LGBTQP
Huck

Mountain View, CA

#2 34 min ago
Sharge wrote:
He should label it as LGBTQP
What's the P for Pervert?
Sharge

Philadelphia, PA

#3 17 min ago
Huck wrote:
<quoted text>What's the P for Pervert?
PedophiIe
