Speculation on Theresa May's future - a complete waste of time', David Davis says

21 hrs ago

Brexit Secretary David Davis has dismissed questions over Theresa May's leadership as "unbelievably self indulgent" as he sought to move the conversation to leaving the European Union, after a bruising election result. The Prime Minister is facing a difficult meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee later on Monday after losing her Commons majority in last week's election.

