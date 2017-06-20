Speculation on Theresa May's future - a complete waste of time', David Davis says
Brexit Secretary David Davis has dismissed questions over Theresa May's leadership as "unbelievably self indulgent" as he sought to move the conversation to leaving the European Union, after a bruising election result. The Prime Minister is facing a difficult meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee later on Monday after losing her Commons majority in last week's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed Court OKs Trans Rights Breakthrough
|1 min
|Tre H
|17
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,047
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|Respect71
|50,325
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|32 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|34
|Sharia Law Advocate Invokes BIBLE to Defend ISL...
|40 min
|BB Board
|4
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|41 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|48 min
|Eagle 12 -
|906
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|58 min
|Frogface Kate
|96
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC