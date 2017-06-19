Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 10 hrs ago, titled Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars.Both pop stars are the top ... A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
All no talent douchebags. And that Bruno Mars looks like a faggat.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Terra Firma
|51,350
|In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin...
|2 min
|nanoanomaly
|16
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|4 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|79
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|22 min
|Rose_NoHo
|99
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|25 min
|Rose_NoHo
|6,882
|Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Ar...
|45 min
|Wondering
|2
|Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March f...
|45 min
|Wimyum
|4
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|ABC
|69,547
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,388
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC