Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bru...

Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 10 hrs ago, titled Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars.Both pop stars are the top ... A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oscar

Mountain View, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
All no talent douchebags. And that Bruno Mars looks like a faggat.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Terra Firma 51,350
News In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin... 2 min nanoanomaly 16
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 4 min Frankie Rizzo 79
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 22 min Rose_NoHo 99
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 25 min Rose_NoHo 6,882
News Supreme Court sides with same-sex couples in Ar... 45 min Wondering 2
News Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March f... 45 min Wimyum 4
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 3 hr ABC 69,547
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) Sun Pres Donald J Tru... 26,388
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC