There are on the Yeovil Express story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sir Ian McKellen joins Russian embassy protest over Chechnya gay men - purge'. In it, Yeovil Express reports that:

Sir Ian McKellen said it was a point of deep "principle" as he joined hundreds of protesters outside the Russian embassy in London voicing their anger against a "purge" of gay men in Chechnya. The actor was among scores of people outside the embassy near Kensington Gardens on Friday to demand that Russia takes decisive action against those responsible for a brutal persecution of gay men earlier this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yeovil Express.