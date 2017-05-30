Sir Ian McKellen joins Russian embass...

Sir Ian McKellen joins Russian embassy protest over Chechnya gay men - purge'

There are 3 comments on the Yeovil Express story from 15 hrs ago, titled Sir Ian McKellen joins Russian embassy protest over Chechnya gay men - purge'. In it, Yeovil Express reports that:

Sir Ian McKellen said it was a point of deep "principle" as he joined hundreds of protesters outside the Russian embassy in London voicing their anger against a "purge" of gay men in Chechnya. The actor was among scores of people outside the embassy near Kensington Gardens on Friday to demand that Russia takes decisive action against those responsible for a brutal persecution of gay men earlier this year.

Dennis

Whitefish, MT

#1 15 hrs ago
Way to go Chechnya !!!

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#9 13 hrs ago
Dennis wrote:
Way to go Chechnya !!!
Poor bambino! Whites are a minority in the U.S. now and they're having a tough time accepting that white is the new black. What do the countries like China, India and other Southeast Asian countries where U.S. businesses have exported all their manufacturing jobs have in common (other than offering free universal health care, which America doesn't)? They pay much lower wages! The only way tRump is going to convince his billionaire friends to bring jobs back to the U.S. and make America "great" again is to drive down wages and turn America into a third world country. That's the only way to make it more affordable to do business in the U.S. instead of overseas. tRump has already tried to take away your health care. Only the courts have prevented him from doing so. But he will succeed eventually. We can't allow sick people like you to take that 1/100th of 1% of profit out of the mouths of billionaires.

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#10 4 hrs ago
Right, Chechnya is as backwards on lgbt issues as Thatcher's England was, but is the story "100 gay men tortured and killed in concentration camp" or is it "gay man killed by his relatives for being gay"?

Like, are those WMDs in Iraq "mushroom clouds" or "truck borne bio warfare labs"?
Chicago, IL

