Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking
There are 5 comments on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 8 hrs ago, titled Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:
The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows "homophobia is alive and kicking," Sir Ian McKellen has said. The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows "homophobia is alive and kicking," Sir Ian McKellen has said.
#1 3 hrs ago
It's not "homophobia" you stupid queer!
It's the fact that normal, decent parents don't want their children going to see a movie supposedly made for kids and have some sick homosexual crap going on it.
#2 3 hrs ago
Keep homosexuality out of kids movies!!!
Stop forcing homosexuality on little kids!!!
#5 3 hrs ago
Spot on Carter
#6 3 hrs ago
The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows that people are fed up with homosexuality being forced upon young children!
KEEP THAT SICK CRAP OUT OF KIDS MOVIES!!!
#7 2 hrs ago
The only reason parents don't object to Harry Potter is because they kept the fact that Dumbledore is a queer in real life out of the movie. Which is the way it should be. Can you imagine if they had Dumbledore butt-f*cking Harry or making Harry s,uck his c,ock in the movie? Then if parents objected I guess that would be "homophobia" right? You filthy queers and liberals make me sick!
