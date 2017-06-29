Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive...

Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking

There are 5 comments on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 8 hrs ago, titled Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:

The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows "homophobia is alive and kicking," Sir Ian McKellen has said. The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows "homophobia is alive and kicking," Sir Ian McKellen has said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Carter

Buffalo, NY

#1 3 hrs ago
It's not "homophobia" you stupid queer!

It's the fact that normal, decent parents don't want their children going to see a movie supposedly made for kids and have some sick homosexual crap going on it.

Judged:

15

15

15

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carter

Buffalo, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
Keep homosexuality out of kids movies!!!

Stop forcing homosexuality on little kids!!!

Judged:

15

15

15

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forest

Bladensburg, MD

#5 3 hrs ago
Spot on Carter

Judged:

14

14

14

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cater

Buffalo, NY

#6 3 hrs ago
The furore in some countries over Beauty And The Beast's "gay moment" shows that people are fed up with homosexuality being forced upon young children!

KEEP THAT SICK CRAP OUT OF KIDS MOVIES!!!

Judged:

14

14

14

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carter

Buffalo, NY

#7 2 hrs ago
The only reason parents don't object to Harry Potter is because they kept the fact that Dumbledore is a queer in real life out of the movie. Which is the way it should be. Can you imagine if they had Dumbledore butt-f*cking Harry or making Harry s,uck his c,ock in the movie? Then if parents objected I guess that would be "homophobia" right? You filthy queers and liberals make me sick!

Judged:

15

15

15

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 26,381
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min Truth 51,737
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 24 min Imprtnrd 4
News Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexua... 32 min Frogface Kate 27
News US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can b... 39 min Truth 29
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 47 min TRUMP 45 144
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... 1 hr Huge Harold 4
News 9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling ... 2 hr Carter 15
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC