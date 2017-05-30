Should Netflix bring back 'Sense8'?

Should Netflix bring back 'Sense8'?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Netflix officially cancelled "Sense8" for unknown reasons, and fans are angry. Critics celebrated " Sense8 " for exploring difficult themes about gender, sexuality, politics and identity in ways that no other TV show has ever dared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Happened to NE Jade's Son? 4 min Peaches 3
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 10 min Peaches 69,532
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 16 min cpeter1313 6,374
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 1 hr Sexykway 67
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,852
News Church members face court over assault of homos... 2 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 58
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,842
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC