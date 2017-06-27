Should businesses be able to refuse s...

Should businesses be able to refuse service on religious grounds?

There are 5 comments on the Alabama Live story from 14 hrs ago, titled Should businesses be able to refuse service on religious grounds?. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

The Supreme Court is taking up a case where a Colorado baker refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, simply because he feels his religious beliefs prevented him from doing so. The baker, Jack Phillips, says making a wedding cake for a gay couple would promote gay marriage and therefore contradict his religious beliefs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
jcofe

Porterville, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
If a business is open to the "general public" NO, if it is a private "club" yes maybe.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Peabody

Staten Island, NY

#3 7 hrs ago
Absofuckinglutely!

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
jcofe

Porterville, CA

#5 7 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Talbot"Deleted as "Troll Trash".[/QUOTE]
Then form a private club

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Florida Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#7 6 hrs ago
Absolutely they should be able to.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#9 33 min ago
Of course.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ... 15 min Wondering 39
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... 20 min Mark 5
News Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for figh... 27 min Rick Santpornum 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 29 min Frankie Rizzo 51,566
News How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on... 41 min Rick Santpornum 14
News Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage... 45 min Rick Santpornum 9
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 2 hr Moral Truth 20
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 2 hr Moral Truth 114
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 3 hr Rick Santpornum 77
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC