Should businesses be able to refuse service on religious grounds?
There are 5 comments on the Alabama Live story from 14 hrs ago, titled Should businesses be able to refuse service on religious grounds?. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
The Supreme Court is taking up a case where a Colorado baker refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, simply because he feels his religious beliefs prevented him from doing so. The baker, Jack Phillips, says making a wedding cake for a gay couple would promote gay marriage and therefore contradict his religious beliefs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
If a business is open to the "general public" NO, if it is a private "club" yes maybe.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Absofuckinglutely!
|
#5 7 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Talbot"Deleted as "Troll Trash".[/QUOTE]
Then form a private club
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Absolutely they should be able to.
|
#9 33 min ago
Of course.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|15 min
|Wondering
|39
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|20 min
|Mark
|5
|Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for figh...
|27 min
|Rick Santpornum
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,566
|How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on...
|41 min
|Rick Santpornum
|14
|Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage...
|45 min
|Rick Santpornum
|9
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|2 hr
|Moral Truth
|20
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|2 hr
|Moral Truth
|114
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|3 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|77
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC