Sexual health crisis warning as syphilis cases reach highest level since 1949
In 2016, there were 5,920 syphilis diagnoses - an increase of 12% from the previous year and a 97% rise from 2012 . PHE said that the cases were mostly associated with transmission in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.
#1 16 hrs ago
"PHE said that the cases were mostly associated with transmission in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men."
----------
Is anyone surprised? Filthy diseased perverts.
#2 16 hrs ago
Lorenzo has built up a resistance to penicillin at this point, but even with his various STDs which are not going anywhere he should know that heterosexuals take the cake as far as HPV, AIDS, unwanted pregnancies and a lot of others go. The "filthy diseased perverts"....
#3 15 hrs ago
Thank God the FDA has a gay blood ban in place!
#4 15 hrs ago
Lorenzo, your family and community never really thought you weren't donating blood under the old FDA ban because you'd "faint" at the sight of the needle. They knew it was your closet status that kept you from donating. Not to mention your hiv status...and your syphilis status...and your hep c status.
#5 15 hrs ago
Page 79 will show you a picture.
https://www.cdc.gov/std/stats15/STD-Surveilla...
#6 12 hrs ago
Your psychosexual problems don't change the facts of str8 people doing the vast bulk of the transmitting of and dying from AIDS and HPV, not to mention the endemic incesting and rape of females.
Is the picture of you urinating on some person you don't know in one of your "popular" park restrooms?
