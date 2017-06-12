Sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor dropped
There are 6 comments on the The Raw Story story from 13 hrs ago, titled Sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor dropped. In it, The Raw Story reports that:
A man has dropped a sexual abuse and child prostitution lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray that claimed the Democrat paid him for sex when he was a teenager in the 1980s, the man's attorney said on Wednesday. In a series of Twitter messages, Lincoln Beauregard, a lawyer for accuser Delvonn Heckard, wrote that his client was "delaying" his lawsuit until the mayor was out of power, saying "Delvonn wants to finish counseling and spare the city more theatrics with the sitting mayor."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Raw Story.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
How very noble.
Are we supposed to believe that this man had no other johns when and if he was working as a teen prostitute, and that as a teen prostitute bears _no_ responsibility whatsoever for his self admitted hustling?
After all, when a teenager commits a violent crime that teen is never considered to have _no_ responsibility by dint of age. And quite often such teens are treated as adults legally.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
What makes a prostitute? Answer, a person willing to pay for sex. Whether this teen, at the time, took money for sex from others has nothing to do with the Mayor. If this happened, it seems it did, the Mayor is at least as guilty but goes unmentioned in your whining.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Closet case, I don't see this former prostitute, who was certainly responsible for his actions, which certainly involved other customers, trying to sue those other customers of his.
The Mayor has denied the charges and nothing has been proven. The former teen hustler has admitted to his lawbreaking - that much is proven. They're not "at least as guilty" as the other; only one is guilty at present.
You can't figure anything out...except where the nearest "popular," cruisy park is on your coastal commutes looking to urinate on men in public places. That you can figure out...again by your own admitting to it.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
When people are not guilty they scrap their campaign. Happens all the time. No name calling for him, he's supports gay rights.
"The Mayor has denied the charges." Couldn't have happened then. Everyone in prison claims they're innocent too.
|
#6 1 hr ago
It was a simple point: You lied that something was established - equal guilt - when the only guilt that's been proven (admitted to) is that of the hustler.
The point is not that guilty people don't deny things. The point was that you bore false witness about the two being equally guilty, or both being guilty. We don't know that. We know the one party was a teen sex worker, which is against the law on a number of fronts. You are merely acting out your homosexual problem as you do for 40 hours a week here.
Tellingly, the hustler was not suing other johns of his.(And the statement from a lawyer about a dropped suit for this or that "reason" usually means there was a civil settlement with a non disclosure provision. In other words, it's about money.)
How noble to drop the lawsuit.
|
#7 1 hr ago
1. There was no 'hustler.' The good Mayor says it never happened. Where I come from, the guy offering the money is the hustler.
2. People that pay for sex are the enablers. They are far more guilty than the person taking the money just so they can survive.
3. It's always about money.
4. Wonder why.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,435
|Billie Jean King to speak Friday at Northwester...
|15 min
|Gremlin
|6
|Florida 28 mins ago 12:53 p.m.Anti-gay proteste...
|19 min
|Gremlin
|8
|Tim Farron quits as Liberal Democrat leader
|37 min
|Wondering
|8
|Trudeau says legislation, apology, coming for p...
|45 min
|Gremlin
|10
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|56 min
|yuck fou
|97
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12-
|5
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|933
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12-
|57
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|15 hr
|Rossum
|29
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC