Sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor dropped

A man has dropped a sexual abuse and child prostitution lawsuit against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray that claimed the Democrat paid him for sex when he was a teenager in the 1980s, the man's attorney said on Wednesday. In a series of Twitter messages, Lincoln Beauregard, a lawyer for accuser Delvonn Heckard, wrote that his client was "delaying" his lawsuit until the mayor was out of power, saying "Delvonn wants to finish counseling and spare the city more theatrics with the sitting mayor."

