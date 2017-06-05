Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma tends to the memorial in front of her club Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Many events are being held across central Florida to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the June 12, 2016 massacre at the nightclub that left 49 people dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 min
|Rose_NoHo
|841
|Big party tomorrow
|19 min
|Gomez
|2
|A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches...
|38 min
|Gomez
|1
|Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebra...
|1 hr
|Gomez
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Truth
|25,977
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|1 hr
|Truth
|179
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Truth
|50,245
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|5 hr
|Imprtnrd
|20
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|6,615
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC