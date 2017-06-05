Services to mark 1 year since 49 killed in Orlando gay club
Many events are being held across central Florida to commemorate the one-year anniversary of ... . Runners Randa Black, left, and Elizabeth Anne-Noles cry after stopping in front of the Pulse nightclub during the CommUNITYRainbowRun 4.9K road race, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|16 min
|Eagle 12 -
|846
|Siding replacement experiences
|20 min
|Gomez
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,247
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,982
|Big party tomorrow
|2 hr
|Gomez
|2
|A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches...
|2 hr
|Gomez
|1
|Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebra...
|3 hr
|Gomez
|6
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|5 hr
|californio
|23
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|6,615
