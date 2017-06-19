Serbia ruling party gathers support f...

Serbia ruling party gathers support for proposed gay PM

Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after ruling populists mustered majority support for her in Parliament. Officials said on Friday that the assembly will convene on Saturday to start the proceedings for the election of Ana Brnabic and her government.

Conrad

Mountain View, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
I always had more faith in Serbia than this. Thought they were a more decent people. Oh well, guess I was wrong.

Chicago, IL

