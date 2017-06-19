There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Serbia ruling party gathers support for proposed gay PM. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after ruling populists mustered majority support for her in Parliament. Officials said on Friday that the assembly will convene on Saturday to start the proceedings for the election of Ana Brnabic and her government.

