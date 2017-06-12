Serbia may hold early election if fir...

Serbia may hold early election if first gay PM not confirmed by parliament

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Serbia may hold early election if first gay PM not confirmed by parliament. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Serbia's ruling conservatives said Monday if Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic doesn't get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, an early general election will be held. Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation's first female prime minister if she's selected.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dunbar

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Vote this stinking bulldyke out!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 12 min neighbor 1,831
News Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold President Trump a... 20 min Gordon 5
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 20 min Gordon 66
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr h-t girl 36
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 51,020
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... 1 hr Wondering 26
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr unicorndatingapp 6,754
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 28
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 26,270
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 19 hr Frankie Rizzo 1,096
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC