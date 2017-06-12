There are on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Serbia may hold early election if first gay PM not confirmed by parliament. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Serbia's ruling conservatives said Monday if Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic doesn't get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, an early general election will be held. Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation's first female prime minister if she's selected.

