Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic
There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 9 hrs ago, titled Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic.
People dance and wave peace flags at a gay pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, today. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament.
#1 2 hrs ago
Disgusting.
