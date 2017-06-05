Scottish church becomes first in Brit...

Scottish church becomes first in Britain to allow same-sex marriage

13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Same-sex couples will be able to marry in some churches in Scotland after religious authorities on Thursday agreed to change texts stating marriage is between a man and a woman, the first such move for a major Christian church in Britain. At the general synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church in Edinburgh, over two-thirds of each house of bishops, clergy and laity voted in favor of the change.

