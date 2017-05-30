Scotland's first openly gay minister ...

Scotland's first openly gay minister welcomes same-sex marriage moves

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Bringing you the best journalism, comment and analysis in Scotland, wherever and whenever you need it, in any format. AD-LIGHT subscriptions now available too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 49,803
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Andy 25,785
News GLAAD studio study no hooray for Hollywood 24 min Wondering 43
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 25 min Wondering 36
News This shows the front page of the Village Voice,... 44 min NE Jade 6
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr Wondering 25
News Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain 1 hr Imprtnrd 34
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 19 hr Lawrence Wolf 42
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC