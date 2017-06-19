San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims b...

San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing Kisses From Pink Triangle

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

Early Saturday, nearly 200 volunteers made their way to the north hill of Twin Peaks, while it was still blanketed by Karl the Fog. They helped set up the iconic Pink Triangle, which every year honors gay people who were persecuted and slain in Nazi Germany during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BIG BOSS MAN BIG 4th of JULY PARTY 5 min BIG BOSS MAN 1
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 9 min Victor Hugo 98
Can a Man be Gay But Only Like Oral Sex? (Aug '13) 10 min Rose_NoHo 15
NE Jade's Family Cabin 39 min Turk 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 42 min Frankie Rizzo 51,257
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 55 min davy 68
JADE's NEat Thread 58 min Patty 4
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... 5 hr Frankie 7
Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti... 7 hr Frankie Rizzo 10
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,387
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC