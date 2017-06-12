Rule gives Oregonians non-gender opti...

There are 3 comments on the News Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver's license. In it, News Times reports that:

This photo shows the headquarters of Oregon's Driver and Motor Vehicles Division on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Salem, Ore. In a move hailed by LGBT rights groups, Oregon became the first state in the U. on Thursday to allow residents to mark their gender as "not specified" on applications for driver's licenses, learner's permits and identity cards.

Gavin

Ashburn, VA

#1 13 hrs ago
Give me a f*cking break.

What kind of a country have we become?

Pathetic.

Gavin

Ashburn, VA

#2 13 hrs ago
I can see having a third option of "queer" or "freak". Now that makes sense.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 7 hrs ago
What a strange story.

Some people don't identify as male or female?
What do these people identify as then?

Operator of airport body scanner didn't know if he should push blue for male or pink for female?
This would be a case for gender specific licenses.

