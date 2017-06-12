There are on the News Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driver's license. In it, News Times reports that:

This photo shows the headquarters of Oregon's Driver and Motor Vehicles Division on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Salem, Ore. In a move hailed by LGBT rights groups, Oregon became the first state in the U. on Thursday to allow residents to mark their gender as "not specified" on applications for driver's licenses, learner's permits and identity cards.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.