RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to push rights
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to push rights. In it, Reuters reports that:
When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe was looking for top-level government support for same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help. "He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes, that sort of thing.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe was looking for top-level government support for same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help.
He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes, that sort of thing. Same-sex marriage isn't up to him," said Li, "That's the problem in China. Who is in charge of this stuff?"
You need to talk to either Won Hung Low or Wi Fuckem Young.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Odd, that's very much the response you'd get if you ever asked which elected representative are ultimately in control of PATCO, PATH or SEPTA.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 min
|Eagle 12 -
|665
|How Big is Rose No Ho's Pen!s?
|5 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|21 min
|Mervin
|10
|Family Cabin Bar & Grill
|40 min
|Mervin
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|51 min
|Rose_NoHo
|6,509
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Perpetual Boner
|25,946
|Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty
|1 hr
|Jade
|4
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|1 hr
|Logic Analysis
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,118
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC