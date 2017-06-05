There are on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to push rights. In it, Reuters reports that:

When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe was looking for top-level government support for same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help. "He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes, that sort of thing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.