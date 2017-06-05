RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conse...

RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to push rights

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to push rights. In it, Reuters reports that:

When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe was looking for top-level government support for same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help. "He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes, that sort of thing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oscar

Buffalo, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe was looking for top-level government support for same-sex marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help.

He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes, that sort of thing. Same-sex marriage isn't up to him," said Li, "That's the problem in China. Who is in charge of this stuff?"

You need to talk to either Won Hung Low or Wi Fuckem Young.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wholly Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
Odd, that's very much the response you'd get if you ever asked which elected representative are ultimately in control of PATCO, PATH or SEPTA.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 min Eagle 12 - 665
How Big is Rose No Ho's Pen!s? 5 min Frankie Rizzo 4
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 21 min Mervin 10
Family Cabin Bar & Grill 40 min Mervin 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 51 min Rose_NoHo 6,509
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Perpetual Boner 25,946
News Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty 1 hr Jade 4
News Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men... 1 hr Logic Analysis 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,118
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC