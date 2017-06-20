Roy Moore's Facebook page flooded wit...

Roy Moore's Facebook page flooded with rainbow flag emojis

14 hrs ago

U.S. Senate candidate and outspoken same-sex marriage opponent Roy Moore is getting trolled on Facebook with hundreds of rainbow flag emojis. Critics of the suspended Alabama Supreme Court justice flooded his campaign's Facebook page with the symbol for gay pride.

