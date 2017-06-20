Roy Moore's Facebook page flooded with rainbow flag emojis
U.S. Senate candidate and outspoken same-sex marriage opponent Roy Moore is getting trolled on Facebook with hundreds of rainbow flag emojis. Critics of the suspended Alabama Supreme Court justice flooded his campaign's Facebook page with the symbol for gay pride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|just a thought
|26,023
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|cpeter1313
|50,316
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|16 min
|The Stealth
|10
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|24 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|29 min
|tongangodz
|6,643
|Florida 28 mins ago 12:53 p.m.Anti-gay proteste...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|This Old House w/NE Jade
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|1 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|92
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|2 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|36
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC