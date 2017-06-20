Oh, because a small or average sized penis just doesn't get you excited?*closet case fantasy*
.
Redesigned pride flag recognizes LGBT people of color
There are 7 comments on the WOI story from 13 hrs ago, titled Redesigned pride flag recognizes LGBT people of color. In it, WOI reports that:
When the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal nationwide two years ago, the White House was illuminated with rainbow lights reminiscent of the pride flag to celebrate. For Amber Hikes and many others in the LGBT community, the lights were a powerful symbol of a government's support for a marginalized community that had historically struggled to be recognized, much less openly supported.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOI.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,926
Location hidden
|
#2 10 hrs ago
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,868
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Closet case
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,926
Location hidden
|
#7 9 hrs ago
Oh, Darren, do switch your username to "In Lust for BBC"! You really need to work on not "outing" your sexual fantasies!! Hey, Happy Gay Pride month!! I know it bothers you that so many are not in the closet with you!!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,926
Location hidden
|
#10 8 hrs ago
Oh, Darren/Lamar/ new name tomorrow, the Pride flag is being redesigned. That doesn't mean you can't flap your regular, standard, gay flag around your room when no one is looking!! Crack that closet door, you'll feel better about yourself!!
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,868
|
#11 8 hrs ago
Whoops I forgot about putting up the "Don't Feed The Trolls" sign.
Darren going POOF!
|
#12 1 hr ago
STOP RIGHT THERE BUSTER Jade big blubbery ass is mine Jade is my beaitch ho.
|
#13 1 hr ago
sort of like you hey sweet cheeks only time your gay is on Topix
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Apple Jack
|50,316
|This Old House w/NE Jade
|13 min
|Aaron
|14
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|23 min
|Jenkins
|69,533
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Cain N Abel
|6,644
|Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS
|2 hr
|tongangodz
|3
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Blu Bug
|966
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|just a thought
|26,023
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|5 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|92
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|6 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|36
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC