There are on the WOI story from 13 hrs ago, titled Redesigned pride flag recognizes LGBT people of color. In it, WOI reports that:

When the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal nationwide two years ago, the White House was illuminated with rainbow lights reminiscent of the pride flag to celebrate. For Amber Hikes and many others in the LGBT community, the lights were a powerful symbol of a government's support for a marginalized community that had historically struggled to be recognized, much less openly supported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOI.