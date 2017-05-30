Read Selena Gomez's Moving Letter Abo...

Read Selena Gomez's Moving Letter About the LGBTQ Community

There are 1 comment on the Lucky story from 5 hrs ago, titled Read Selena Gomez's Moving Letter About the LGBTQ Community. In it, Lucky reports that:

Selena Gomez has long been vocal about the importance of fighting for LGBTQ rights. Now, in a short letter penned for Billboard to celebrate Gay Pride Month, Selena reflected on how important the LGBTQ community has been to her since she was a youngster.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
True Facts

Bladensburg, MD

#2 2 hrs ago
Quaid wrote:
To hell with this stinking queer lover!
Spot on

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min RiccardoFire 6,311
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 15 min Delco 504
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min TomInElPaso 49,754
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr carter county res... 25,781
News Church members face court over assault of homos... 1 hr Yancy 1
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 1 hr Yancy 1
Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f... 2 hr True Facts 15
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 2 hr True Facts 43
News Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain 2 hr True Facts 34
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 5 hr Rose_NoHo 26
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC