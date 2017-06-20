Putin talks NATO, gay rights in inter...

Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone

There are 27 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 20 hrs ago, titled Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone.

In a series of interviews with American film director Oliver Stone, Putin said he inquired about Russia joining the alliance when then-U.S. President Bill Clinton visited Moscow in 2000. "During the meeting I said: 'Let's consider an option that Russia might join NATO,'" Putin recalled.

Roscoe

Aurora, CO

#1 18 hrs ago
"Stone asked if Putin would take a shower on a submarine with a gay crewman."

What kind of a stupid question is that? What normal man in his right mind would?

Judged:

5

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#2 18 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
What normal man in his right mind would?
A man who was totally secure with his sexuality.

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#3 18 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>A man who was totally secure with his sexuality.
So a man who was totally secure with his sexuality wouldn't mind taking a shower with any random woman too right? Why don't we have unisex showers at the gym? Why is that Jade? Is it because no one is secure with their sexuality?

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#4 17 hrs ago
^^^^^ some youth plan ^^^^^

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#5 17 hrs ago
I wonder how many females on the submarine would feel totally secure with their sexuality if a man walked into their shower and started washing his balls.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#6 17 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
^^^^^ some youth plan ^^^^^
How would your comfort level be in the shower on a submarine with NE Jade? All I can say is you best have soap on a rope.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#7 17 hrs ago
Poor Roscoe1, sitting all day in front of the computer, lashing out at some imaginary gay bogey man whom he thinks would find him attractive or desirable. He hasn't left his house in years, so any social contact is impossible.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hetero Hank

Memphis, TN

#8 17 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Poor Roscoe1, sitting all day in front of the computer, lashing out at some imaginary gay bogey man whom he thinks would find him attractive or desirable. He hasn't left his house in years, so any social contact is impossible.
Id like to stomp your face intwo the asphalt

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#9 16 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>

So a man who was totally secure with his sexuality wouldn't mind taking a shower with any random woman too right? Why don't we have unisex showers at the gym? Why is that Jade? Is it because no one is secure with their sexuality?
Why don't you ask some of your women friends about that....oh wait, silly me. Go ask some of your straight male friends....oh, hell what am I thinking? "Hey buddy, I was over posting on the gay forums about Putin showering, and I was just wondering...." LOL

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#10 16 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Poor Roscoe1, sitting all day in front of the computer, lashing out at some imaginary gay bogey man whom he thinks would find him attractive or desirable. He hasn't left his house in years, so any social contact is impossible.
I told you to stop following me around creep. Go out and do something for once in your miserable life. Hold a cardboard sign on a street corner or something. Anything just leave me the f*ck alone.

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#11 16 hrs ago
Hetero Hank wrote:
<quoted text>

Id like to stomp your face intwo the asphalt
Might I suggest a retaliation thread about me instead? Those really seem to alleviate sexual frustrations for you and Drunkizo!

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#12 16 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>Might I suggest a retaliation thread about me instead? Those really seem to alleviate sexual frustrations for you and Drunkizo!
May I suggest you GET A JOB. Asstrolling on Topix is not a job.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#13 16 hrs ago
I have a great job. I plan on taking early retirement in eight years. Lots of financial planning/ hard work. No imaginary houseboat for me! You and Topix will be long gone! Enjoy the rest of your long, drawn out day. Maybe there will be pears in your lime jell-o tonight at dinner! Enjoy!!

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#15 16 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
I have a great job. I plan on taking early retirement in eight years. Lots of financial planning/ hard work. No imaginary houseboat for me! You and Topix will be long gone! Enjoy the rest of your long, drawn out day. Maybe there will be pears in your lime jell-o tonight at dinner! Enjoy!!
My floating home is not a houseboat and your old pallets nailed together are not a family cabin.

Fresh caught halibut for dinner. I caught it, cleaned it and will cook it. So much for your rest home food. Nothing like fresh halibut. Mmmm. Warsh it down with plenty of George Dickel Rye whiskey and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. That and my midget stripper girlfriend! WOO~HOOO!

No halibut in Nebraska, maybe you can catch a mud catfish or a snakehead..

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#16 16 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>

He's managed to ruin another thread. Notice how the thread started out with a legitimate question, waiting for some intelligent discussion. Along comes this asstroll and totally gets the thread off topic with his asinine blather. Have you ever seen a post from Jade anywhere that was on topic or even slightly relevant to the discussion at hand? All he ever does is ramble on about everyone being the same person and changing names and locations. What a dick.
No. I offered $20 one time to anyone who could produce a NE Jade post that was on topic. No takers.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#17 16 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>

He's managed to ruin another thread. Notice how the thread started out with a legitimate question, waiting for some intelligent discussion. Along comes this asstroll and totally gets the thread off topic with his asinine blather. Have you ever seen a post from Jade anywhere that was on topic or even slightly relevant to the discussion at hand? All he ever does is ramble on about everyone being the same person and changing names and locations. What a dick.
Gay asstrolls are exempt from TOS. This gives Jade tremendous confidence he really never has.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#18 16 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>
I'm a dick.
Yes, your comments on the "2016 was the deadliest.." thread are beyond sick.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#19 16 hrs ago
"Roscoe" and "Frankie".....two trolls obsessed with everything gay.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#20 16 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

your old pallets nailed together are a family cabin.

.
So is that your 53rd posting on that one? Boy that ole cabin topic really has you occupied. Why not bitch about the little badges that have been explained to you 53 times. Maybe cry about cake, or polygamy, or Dim Kavis. Enjoy your fish sticks tonight. The little staff worker serving dinner certainly won't like be referred to as a stripper, let alone your girlfriend.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#21 15 hrs ago
The linked article shows how distorted the mainstream media's coverage of Putin's actual remarks about women and gay rights in Russia was. His comments about cycles were much less misogynist when reported in full. Same for the state interest in childbearing and lgbt rights - they really do have a population fertility problem in Russia.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

