Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone
In a series of interviews with American film director Oliver Stone, Putin said he inquired about Russia joining the alliance when then-U.S. President Bill Clinton visited Moscow in 2000. "During the meeting I said: 'Let's consider an option that Russia might join NATO,'" Putin recalled.
#1 18 hrs ago
"Stone asked if Putin would take a shower on a submarine with a gay crewman."
What kind of a stupid question is that? What normal man in his right mind would?
“Equality marches on! ”
#2 18 hrs ago
A man who was totally secure with his sexuality.
#3 18 hrs ago
So a man who was totally secure with his sexuality wouldn't mind taking a shower with any random woman too right? Why don't we have unisex showers at the gym? Why is that Jade? Is it because no one is secure with their sexuality?
#4 17 hrs ago
^^^^^ some youth plan ^^^^^
#5 17 hrs ago
I wonder how many females on the submarine would feel totally secure with their sexuality if a man walked into their shower and started washing his balls.
#6 17 hrs ago
How would your comfort level be in the shower on a submarine with NE Jade? All I can say is you best have soap on a rope.
“Equality marches on! ”
#7 17 hrs ago
Poor Roscoe1, sitting all day in front of the computer, lashing out at some imaginary gay bogey man whom he thinks would find him attractive or desirable. He hasn't left his house in years, so any social contact is impossible.
#8 17 hrs ago
Id like to stomp your face intwo the asphalt
“Equality marches on! ”
#9 16 hrs ago
Why don't you ask some of your women friends about that....oh wait, silly me. Go ask some of your straight male friends....oh, hell what am I thinking? "Hey buddy, I was over posting on the gay forums about Putin showering, and I was just wondering...." LOL
#10 16 hrs ago
I told you to stop following me around creep. Go out and do something for once in your miserable life. Hold a cardboard sign on a street corner or something. Anything just leave me the f*ck alone.
“Equality marches on! ”
#11 16 hrs ago
Might I suggest a retaliation thread about me instead? Those really seem to alleviate sexual frustrations for you and Drunkizo!
#12 16 hrs ago
May I suggest you GET A JOB. Asstrolling on Topix is not a job.
“Equality marches on! ”
#13 16 hrs ago
I have a great job. I plan on taking early retirement in eight years. Lots of financial planning/ hard work. No imaginary houseboat for me! You and Topix will be long gone! Enjoy the rest of your long, drawn out day. Maybe there will be pears in your lime jell-o tonight at dinner! Enjoy!!
#15 16 hrs ago
My floating home is not a houseboat and your old pallets nailed together are not a family cabin.
Fresh caught halibut for dinner. I caught it, cleaned it and will cook it. So much for your rest home food. Nothing like fresh halibut. Mmmm. Warsh it down with plenty of George Dickel Rye whiskey and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. That and my midget stripper girlfriend! WOO~HOOO!
No halibut in Nebraska, maybe you can catch a mud catfish or a snakehead..
#16 16 hrs ago
No. I offered $20 one time to anyone who could produce a NE Jade post that was on topic. No takers.
|
Gay asstrolls are exempt from TOS. This gives Jade tremendous confidence he really never has.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
#18 16 hrs ago
Yes, your comments on the "2016 was the deadliest.." thread are beyond sick.
|
"Roscoe" and "Frankie".....two trolls obsessed with everything gay.
“Equality marches on! ”
#20 16 hrs ago
So is that your 53rd posting on that one? Boy that ole cabin topic really has you occupied. Why not bitch about the little badges that have been explained to you 53 times. Maybe cry about cake, or polygamy, or Dim Kavis. Enjoy your fish sticks tonight. The little staff worker serving dinner certainly won't like be referred to as a stripper, let alone your girlfriend.
#21 15 hrs ago
The linked article shows how distorted the mainstream media's coverage of Putin's actual remarks about women and gay rights in Russia was. His comments about cycles were much less misogynist when reported in full. Same for the state interest in childbearing and lgbt rights - they really do have a population fertility problem in Russia.
|
