Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men and Menstrual Cycles
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested his mastery of judo would come in handy if a gay man made a move on him in the shower, while defending his government's declining record on LGBT rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|21 min
|Eagle 12
|605
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|47 min
|Truth
|169
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|50,107
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|1 hr
|Fed Up With Queers
|12
|Malcolm Turnbull won't hold a Ramadan dinner th...
|2 hr
|No doubt
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|25,940
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Back at ya
|6,440
|Finances for Same-Sex Couples: 7 Things to Cons...
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|14
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC