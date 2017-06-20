Puerto Rican voters back statehood in...

Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Puerto Rico's governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to co... . FILE - This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Puerto Rico Gov, Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 5 min Rainbow Kid 30
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 min Eagle 12 - 857
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 8 min Roscoe 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 12 min barry 6,640
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 14 min Frankie Rizzo 26,003
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min Frankie Rizzo 50,254
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) 34 min Wondering 127
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC