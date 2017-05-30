Pride shortlisted for national award
The celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community has been nominated in the Community Organisation category at the National Diversity Awards. This year's event, which was a collaboration between Hampshire County Council and the University of Winchester , included a weekend march of nearly 500 people in Winchester and an extensive events programme.
