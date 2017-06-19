Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration
There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from 10 hrs ago, titled Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration. In it, The Progress reports that:
Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts, reflecting a difference consistent with white Americans regardless of which political party they identify with, according to the latest American Values Atlas, a survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute survey. While 41 percent of Republicans of all ages believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, the percentage increases to 60 percent among Republicans between 18 and 29 years old, the survey found.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Are our existing immigration laws unjust?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|30 min
|The Stealth
|12
|Toronto Pride should be inclusive, pastor says ...
|50 min
|Hammond Ali
|4
|Jades Archive
|54 min
|J-Aid
|1
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|1 hr
|Star444
|1
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|1 hr
|Scoobie Doobie
|75
|Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|2
|A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Frindly
|6,876
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Smokey
|51,288
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Waco Kid
|69,546
|
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,388
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC