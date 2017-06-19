There are on the The Progress story from 10 hrs ago, titled Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration. In it, The Progress reports that:

Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts, reflecting a difference consistent with white Americans regardless of which political party they identify with, according to the latest American Values Atlas, a survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute survey. While 41 percent of Republicans of all ages believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, the percentage increases to 60 percent among Republicans between 18 and 29 years old, the survey found.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.