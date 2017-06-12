Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rap...

Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano

There are 4 comments on the Vanguard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano. In it, Vanguard reports that:

By AbdulSalam Muhammad Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June. While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tyrone

Mesquite, NV

#2 11 hrs ago
Way to go Kano!!!

Great job guys!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cleef

Sharon, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Now this is what I'm talkin bout!

AWESOME!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cleef

Sharon, PA

#4 2 hrs ago
Sounds like Kano knows the proper way to deal with queers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Baptist ism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 33 min ago
And Kano is the third largest county in Alabama. Who knew?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 4 min Baptist ism by Proxy 105
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 7 min cpeter1313 6,655
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Frankie Rizzo 50,575
News Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay pri... 9 min Baptist ism by Proxy 1
Happy Hour Cafe 16 min Frankie Rizzo 7
Jade's Honky Tonk Saloon 17 min Frankie Rizzo 2
News National news: Serbia's first openly gay prime ... 21 min Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 6 hr Eagle 12 - 932
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 7 hr Frankie Rizzo 56
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 20 hr Rossum 29
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC