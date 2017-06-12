Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
There are 4 comments on the Vanguard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano. In it, Vanguard reports that:
By AbdulSalam Muhammad Kano Police Command has arrested no fewer than 124 suspected rapists and gays across the state between April and June. While parading the suspects in Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Magaji Majia, said they had recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of gross indecency within the period under review.
#2 11 hrs ago
Way to go Kano!!!
Great job guys!!!
#3 4 hrs ago
Now this is what I'm talkin bout!
AWESOME!
#4 2 hrs ago
Sounds like Kano knows the proper way to deal with queers.
#5 33 min ago
And Kano is the third largest county in Alabama. Who knew?
