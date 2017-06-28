PHOTOS: Gay Games Bid Rally
There are 7 comments on the Washington Blade story from 23 hrs ago, titled PHOTOS: Gay Games Bid Rally. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer speaks at a VIP reception before the 2022 Gay Games Bid Rally on the roof of the National Museum of the American Indian. A rally supporting the bid for the 2022 Gay Games to be held in D.C. was held at the National Museum of the American Indian on June 28. Speakers included Mayor Muriel Bowser and former National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabou.
#1 15 hrs ago
WARNING: Do not click on link for article unless you want to get sick.
“=”
#3 9 hrs ago
If you are having that extreme of a reaction to the article, you should seek professional help. Only a person with severe issues would have such a severe response to something like this.
#4 8 hrs ago
Yet you trolls claim you "accidentally" click the articles and pictures.....and "accidently" look at them.
Right.
#5 8 hrs ago
OMG, accidentally clicked on the article and I'm sick to my stomach!!!
#7 5 hrs ago
I heard the most competitive event at these games is " hide the weenie"
#8 5 hrs ago
Wait till you see where they put the medals.
#9 4 hrs ago
ROFLMFAO
