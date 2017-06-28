PHOTOS: Gay Games Bid Rally

PHOTOS: Gay Games Bid Rally

There are 7 comments on the Washington Blade story from 23 hrs ago, titled PHOTOS: Gay Games Bid Rally. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer speaks at a VIP reception before the 2022 Gay Games Bid Rally on the roof of the National Museum of the American Indian. A rally supporting the bid for the 2022 Gay Games to be held in D.C. was held at the National Museum of the American Indian on June 28. Speakers included Mayor Muriel Bowser and former National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabou.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hal

Mountain View, CA

#1 15 hrs ago
WARNING: Do not click on link for article unless you want to get sick.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,888

Appleton WI

#3 9 hrs ago
Hal wrote:
WARNING: Do not click on link for article unless you want to get sick.
If you are having that extreme of a reaction to the article, you should seek professional help. Only a person with severe issues would have such a severe response to something like this.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 8 hrs ago
Hal wrote:
WARNING: Do not click on link for article unless you want to get sick.
Yet you trolls claim you "accidentally" click the articles and pictures.....and "accidently" look at them.

Right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Barry

United States

#5 8 hrs ago
OMG, accidentally clicked on the article and I'm sick to my stomach!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liberals are sick

Richmond, IN

#7 5 hrs ago
I heard the most competitive event at these games is " hide the weenie"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liberals are sick

Richmond, IN

#8 5 hrs ago
Barry wrote:
OMG, accidentally clicked on the article and I'm sick to my stomach!!!
Wait till you see where they put the medals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sharge

Bladensburg, MD

#9 4 hrs ago
ROFLMFAO
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min The Troll Stopper 51,681
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 9 min No Surprise 70
News Young less likely to suffer bullying over sexua... 40 min Frankie Rizzo 29
News Should businesses be able to refuse service on ... 43 min Rose_NoHo 15
Jade's Woo Hoo Cafe 55 min Frankie Rizzo 13
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 59 min RiccardoFire 6,950
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 2 hr Willis 5
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 143
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 12 hr Wondering 84
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC