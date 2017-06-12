Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay soldier arrest - " and ita s gaining serious steam
There are 12 comments on the Gay Times story from 7 hrs ago, titled Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay soldier arrest - " and ita s gaining serious steam. In it, Gay Times reports that:
A petition, that was launched on Tuesday, calling for an end to the South Korean military's "gay hunt" has already amassed 24,000 signatures. The petition, that was published on All Out, reads: "Being gay is not a crime in South Korea - as long as you're not in the military.
#1 6 hrs ago
Stand strong South Korea! Any country that wants to maintain a strong and effective military force must keep homosexuals out. The military is no place for queers.
#2 6 hrs ago
Spot on
#4 4 hrs ago
It wasn't your closet case status that got you rejected from the US armed forces. And it wasn't flat feet, either. It was your far more serious issues that did that.
#5 3 hrs ago
Fantasizing again. How do you know he was rejected? That he even tried to enlist? You are the
psychosexually ill freak here.
#6 3 hrs ago
I told you creep to get lost.
#7 2 hrs ago
You said by ignorant, trolling implication that every Western military including Israel's is weak, and I called you a troubled closet case. Too late to get lost now. Try to be a little more discreet the next time you visit your local gay bar or, more likely, cruisy area tonight.
#8 2 hrs ago
It's uplifting that the petition has 24,000 signatures. There are decent people out there who have the intelligence to know that discrimination is wrong, and sexual orientation has nothing to do with a person's ability to do his job.
#9 2 hrs ago
In a country with 50.62 million people that works out to about zero. So uplifting.
#10 2 hrs ago
Nice insult Queer. I'm sure glad you know what an insult is. Calling me what you are, a no good Queer.
ROFLMFAO
#11 1 hr ago
No doubt you're shocked 24,000 people signed the petition.
You think this is the 1950's, when Lucy and Desi were on TV. This is 2017, grandpa.
#12 59 min ago
Nope. In fact the number is so low it doesn't even come close to the gay population in the US.
#13 59 min ago
Almost forgot. What does the date have to do with homosexuality?
