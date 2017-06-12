Petition launched against South Korea...

Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay soldier arrest - " and ita s gaining serious steam

There are 12 comments on the Gay Times story from 7 hrs ago, titled Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay soldier arrest - " and ita s gaining serious steam. In it, Gay Times reports that:

A petition, that was launched on Tuesday, calling for an end to the South Korean military's "gay hunt" has already amassed 24,000 signatures. The petition, that was published on All Out, reads: "Being gay is not a crime in South Korea - as long as you're not in the military.

Carmine

New York, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
Stand strong South Korea! Any country that wants to maintain a strong and effective military force must keep homosexuals out. The military is no place for queers.

Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#2 6 hrs ago
Carmine wrote:
Stand strong South Korea! Any country that wants to maintain a strong and effective military force must keep homosexuals out. The military is no place for queers.
Spot on

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
Carmine wrote:
<quoted text>
Stand strong South Korea! Any country that wants to maintain a strong and effective military force must keep homosexuals out. The military is no place for
It wasn't your closet case status that got you rejected from the US armed forces. And it wasn't flat feet, either. It was your far more serious issues that did that.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 3 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
<quoted text>

It wasn't your closet case status that got you rejected from the US armed forces. And it wasn't flat feet, either. It was your far more serious issues that did that.
Fantasizing again. How do you know he was rejected? That he even tried to enlist? You are the
psychosexually ill freak here.

Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#6 3 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
It wasn't your closet case status that got you rejected from the US armed forces. And it wasn't flat feet, either. It was your far more serious issues that did that.
I told you creep to get lost.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#7 2 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
<quoted text>
I told you creep to get lost.
You said by ignorant, trolling implication that every Western military including Israel's is weak, and I called you a troubled closet case. Too late to get lost now. Try to be a little more discreet the next time you visit your local gay bar or, more likely, cruisy area tonight.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 2 hrs ago
It's uplifting that the petition has 24,000 signatures. There are decent people out there who have the intelligence to know that discrimination is wrong, and sexual orientation has nothing to do with a person's ability to do his job.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#9 2 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
It's uplifting that the petition has 24,000 signatures. There are decent people out there who have the intelligence to know that discrimination is wrong, and sexual orientation has nothing to do with a person's ability to do his job.
In a country with 50.62 million people that works out to about zero. So uplifting.

Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#10 2 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
You said by ignorant, trolling implication that every Western military including Israel's is weak, and I called you a troubled closet case. Too late to get lost now. Try to be a little more discreet the next time you visit your local gay bar or, more likely, cruisy area tonight.
Nice insult Queer. I'm sure glad you know what an insult is. Calling me what you are, a no good Queer.
ROFLMFAO
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#11 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

In a country with 50.62 million people that works out to about zero. So uplifting.
No doubt you're shocked 24,000 people signed the petition.

You think this is the 1950's, when Lucy and Desi were on TV. This is 2017, grandpa.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#12 59 min ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text> No doubt you're shocked 24,000 people signed the petition.
Nope. In fact the number is so low it doesn't even come close to the gay population in the US.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#13 59 min ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text> No doubt you're shocked 24,000 people signed the petition.

You think this is the 1950's, when Lucy and Desi were on TV. This is 2017, grandpa.
Almost forgot. What does the date have to do with homosexuality?

