There are on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 13 hrs ago, titled Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for religious right. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence will del... . FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2004, file photograph, the administrative headquarters of Focus on the Family is shown on the north side of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.