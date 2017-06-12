Palaszczuk hangs gay men charged with sodomy out to dry
The shine has rubbed off Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's apology to those men charged with historic gay sex offences, delivered in May. Palaszczuk was hoping to score points by introducing a Historical Homosexual Convictions Expungement bill, which is now before a parliamentary committee, but it looks like she has struck out. The bill speaks to the state's history of systemic homophobia.
