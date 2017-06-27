Oxfordshire schools top ten in countr...

Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for fighting anti-gay bullying

There are 3 comments on the Witney Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for fighting anti-gay bullying.

Gay equality campaigning charity Stonewall this week named Oxfordshire County Council as one of the best local councils for tackling anti-LGBT bullying in schools. Now in its seventh year, the index is designed as a tool for local authorities 'to benchmark their success in making schools inclusive of LGBT issues and young people, measuring practice and policy at all the participating local authorities'.

Rick Santpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
Closet case, white xstain males don't get bullied just for being so; minority groups do. The UK and other schools have long had anti bullying efforts on other bases. Now UK and other schools have added lgbt to the list and you have your usual topix erection over it.

Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#3 5 hrs ago
Why only anti-gay bullying? Why don't they fight against the bullying of all kids for any reason? Are LGBT more important than normal kids?

Rick Santpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
Cleavis wrote:
<quoted text>
Why only anti-gay bullying?
False premise due to your extreme homosexual fixation, and the substance of your non question question was dealt with in the thread's first (left in place) post, Cletus.

Some groups don't face bullying based on a trait. There are anti bullying efforts concerning many traits besides sexual orientation - race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sex.

Chicago, IL

