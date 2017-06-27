There are on the Witney Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for fighting anti-gay bullying. In it, Witney Gazette reports that:

Gay equality campaigning charity Stonewall this week named Oxfordshire County Council as one of the best local councils for tackling anti-LGBT bullying in schools. Now in its seventh year, the index is designed as a tool for local authorities 'to benchmark their success in making schools inclusive of LGBT issues and young people, measuring practice and policy at all the participating local authorities'.

