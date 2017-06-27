Oxfordshire schools top ten in country for fighting anti-gay bullying
Gay equality campaigning charity Stonewall this week named Oxfordshire County Council as one of the best local councils for tackling anti-LGBT bullying in schools. Now in its seventh year, the index is designed as a tool for local authorities 'to benchmark their success in making schools inclusive of LGBT issues and young people, measuring practice and policy at all the participating local authorities'.
#2 9 hrs ago
Closet case, white xstain males don't get bullied just for being so; minority groups do. The UK and other schools have long had anti bullying efforts on other bases. Now UK and other schools have added lgbt to the list and you have your usual topix erection over it.
#3 5 hrs ago
Why only anti-gay bullying? Why don't they fight against the bullying of all kids for any reason? Are LGBT more important than normal kids?
#4 5 hrs ago
False premise due to your extreme homosexual fixation, and the substance of your non question question was dealt with in the thread's first (left in place) post, Cletus.
Some groups don't face bullying based on a trait. There are anti bullying efforts concerning many traits besides sexual orientation - race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sex.
