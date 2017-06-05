Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Pa...

Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, region's biggest

There are 2 comments on the WSOCTV story from 10 hrs ago, titled Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, region's biggest.

Vincent

Miami, FL

#3 10 hrs ago
That's a lot of filthy sexual deviants all in one place.

Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#4 41 min ago
Vincent wrote:
<quoted text>
That's a lot of filthy sexual deviants all in one place.
When's your El Al flight from Miami boarding?

Chicago, IL

