Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed'
There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 14 hrs ago, titled Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed'. In it, WEHT reports that:
Murals, hand-painted signs, stickers in windows, ribbons on lapels, decals on police cars. #OrlandoStrong.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Shout out to Omar Mateen!
You did a great job last summer!
|
#3 9 hrs ago
He got himself killed
|
United States
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Yeah but he took out 49 queers and injured 58 more before they got him!
To me that's a job well done!
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Tell that to him
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,845
Appleton WI
|
#7 1 hr ago
So, you're saying you openly support brutally murdering people just because they're gay? Is that what you're saying?
|
#8 1 hr ago
As we said in Vietnam. Grab 'em by the balls and their hearts and minds will follow. Ah good times.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida 28 mins ago 12:53 p.m.Anti-gay proteste...
|6 min
|Darren
|1
|Redesigned pride flag recognizes LGBT people of...
|7 min
|Cuddle Rebuttal
|7
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|18 min
|Logic Analysis
|98
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Respect71
|50,330
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|24 min
|Bible Bill
|914
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|30 min
|Darren
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,054
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|35
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC