Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed'

There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 14 hrs ago, titled Orlando: 'Hearts and minds changed'. In it, WEHT reports that:

Murals, hand-painted signs, stickers in windows, ribbons on lapels, decals on police cars. #OrlandoStrong.

Lamar

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Shout out to Omar Mateen!

You did a great job last summer!

Judged:

1

1

1

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#3 9 hrs ago
Lamar wrote:
Shout out to Omar Mateen!

You did a great job last summer!
He got himself killed

Judged:

1

Lamar

United States

#4 9 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
<quoted text>

He got himself killed
Yeah but he took out 49 queers and injured 58 more before they got him!

To me that's a job well done!

Judged:

2

2

1

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#6 7 hrs ago
Lamar wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah but he took out 49 queers and injured 58 more before they got him!

To me that's a job well done!
Tell that to him
Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,845

Appleton WI

#7 1 hr ago
Lamar wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah but he took out 49 queers and injured 58 more before they got him!

To me that's a job well done!
So, you're saying you openly support brutally murdering people just because they're gay? Is that what you're saying?

Judged:

1

1

1

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#8 1 hr ago
As we said in Vietnam. Grab 'em by the balls and their hearts and minds will follow. Ah good times.

Judged:

1

1

1

