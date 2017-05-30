No decision yet on gay marriage

There are 1 comment on the Sunday Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled No decision yet on gay marriage. In it, Sunday Herald reports that:

The Scottish Episcopal Church has not yet made any final decision on the subject of marriage between same sex couples . At present, the church's canon on marriage includes a statement that marriage is understood to be between a man and a woman.

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,059

Panorama City, CA

#3 7 hrs ago
There just isn't a good argument against gay marriage.
You might be a homophobe who does't like the idea, but that's not a good reason to deny people equal rights.

