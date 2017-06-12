Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie the knot on cruise ship
There are 2 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie the knot on cruise ship. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:
SHANGHAI: Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai. The two are among nine gay and transgender couples planning to get hitched on the cruise heading to Japan in a week-long series of gay pride events in China, where same-sex marriage is illegal and homosexuality frowned upon.
#1 5 hrs ago
I hope the ship sinks.
#3 3 hrs ago
Closet case, you just gotz to have your sucking sounds, whatever the context. Well, except for in a heterosexual context.
