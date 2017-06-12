Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples...

Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie the knot on cruise ship

There are 2 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie the knot on cruise ship. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:

SHANGHAI: Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai. The two are among nine gay and transgender couples planning to get hitched on the cruise heading to Japan in a week-long series of gay pride events in China, where same-sex marriage is illegal and homosexuality frowned upon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Huck

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
I hope the ship sinks.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#3 3 hrs ago
Huck wrote:
<quoted text>
I hope the ship sinks.
Closet case, you just gotz to have your sucking sounds, whatever the context. Well, except for in a heterosexual context.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Rose_NoHo 6,646
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 12 min Rollo 37
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 13 min Rollo 51
News Sharia Law Advocate Invokes BIBLE to Defend ISL... 15 min Rollo 8
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 50,334
News Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS 1 hr radicalized mormo... 6
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Eagle 12 - 906
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,024
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 18 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 92
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC