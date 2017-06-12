There are on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie the knot on cruise ship. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:

SHANGHAI: Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai. The two are among nine gay and transgender couples planning to get hitched on the cruise heading to Japan in a week-long series of gay pride events in China, where same-sex marriage is illegal and homosexuality frowned upon.

