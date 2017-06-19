There are on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay parade. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Hecklers booed and verbally attacked US Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and her son in New York City on Sunday during the city's annual gay pride parade. As they were finishing their meal and leaving, other patrons began verbally abusing Haley and her son and booing them.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.