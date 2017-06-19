Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay parade
There are 4 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay parade. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:
Hecklers booed and verbally attacked US Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and her son in New York City on Sunday during the city's annual gay pride parade. As they were finishing their meal and leaving, other patrons began verbally abusing Haley and her son and booing them.
#1 6 hrs ago
That's what a normal, decent person gets for going to dinner at a pervert parade. Let this be a lesson to her.
#2 6 hrs ago
The anti lgbt bigot is "offended" by her being called a bigot. Says the US is "better than this." Priceless.
Educated parts of the country are better than her bigotry. And she can stay away from seeing "Hamilton," too. President-Mullah Pending Pence can tell her all about it.
#3 5 hrs ago
Spot on
#4 5 hrs ago
Aren't you the mentally and sexually disturbed Queer the talks to himself and insults straight people by calling them what you are, a filthy azz Queer???
Of course you are.
