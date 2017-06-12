New York's highest court welcomes fir...

New York's highest court welcomes first openly gay judge

There are 4 comments on the WICU12 Erie story from 12 hrs ago, titled New York's highest court welcomes first openly gay judge. In it, WICU12 Erie reports that:

Lauded as a "trailblazer," Justice Paul G. Feinman became the first openly gay judge confirmed to the New York Court of Appeals. Senator Brad Hoylman, one of five openly gay members of New York's State Legislature who urged the governor to appoint an LGBT person to the Court of Appeals, called the confirmation "an important perspective that has been missing on the court."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Conrad

Mountain View, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
I bet this filthy queer acquits anyone who is LGBT while railroading normal people into the slammer.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Conrad

Mountain View, CA

#2 2 hrs ago
Homosexuals should never be allowed in any position of power or authority.

There are plenty of jobs for queers like hair stylists or dancers. Leave the judge gig to normal, mentally stable people.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,966

Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Oh Conrade1, why don't you take it to the streets. Oh, that's right, you can't!

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Barry

Cabot, AR

#4 2 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Oh Conrade1, why don't you take it to the stroeets. Oh, that's right, you can't!
I'd like two smash your face intwo the street!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min Rose_NoHo 6,801
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Pres Donald J Tru... 26,358
News Minneapolis police asked to limit presence at p... 56 min Wondering 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 57 min Frankie Rizzo 51,080
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 1 hr Frogface Kate 47
Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti... 1 hr Conrad 1
jaaaaid cafe 3 1 hr Conrad 12
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... 2 hr Conrad 1
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC