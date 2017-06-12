National news: Serbia's first openly ...

National news: Serbia's first openly gay prime minister prepares to take office

Ana Brnabic has been nominated as the prime minister-designate. Her government needs formal approval by Serbia's parliament next week.

Cleef

Sharon, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
What is this world coming too?

This is sick.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 12 hrs ago
Cleef wrote:
What is this world coming too?

This is sick.
Intelligent people know that a person's sexual orientation has nothing to do with their ability to do their job, whether it's being Prime Minister, a lawyer, doctor, or working at a McDonald's.

You don't realize it because you're a bigoted idiot.

Baptist ism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
Serbia would not have been a country I would have associated this development with. Without knowing anything about her or her party's politics I would only note the well known lesbian who used to "work at" Stanford and who plays the piano pretty well and who was in a US Cabinet and who looked in political terms somewhat like Mussolini...but with a slightly bigger army.

Baptist ism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
Cleef wrote:
What is this world coming too?
We note your disappointment when the stories are about women or lesbians rather than about men or gay men.

