There are 2 comments on the SooToday story from 12 hrs ago, titled Military faces intensive archival search to pinpoint gay purge numbers. In it, SooToday reports that:

The Defence Department says a painstaking review of dusty personnel files in the national archives may be needed to determine how many people were forced out of the military for being gay or lesbian. The Trudeau government has signalled its intention to apologize to former military members, hoping to make amends to those who endured federal discrimination over the decades due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
If it's like the US armed forces a lot of cases employed euphemisms as cause for the dismissals, meaning any efforts to discover how many lesbian or gay people were purged will undercount.
Grand Salami Speaks Wise

Alpharetta, GA

#2 1 hr ago
If this passes in the US; Trump will be signing gay reparation checks until his impeachment day
Chicago, IL

