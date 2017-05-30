Military faces intensive archival search to pinpoint gay purge numbers
The Defence Department says a painstaking review of dusty personnel files in the national archives may be needed to determine how many people were forced out of the military for being gay or lesbian. The Trudeau government has signalled its intention to apologize to former military members, hoping to make amends to those who endured federal discrimination over the decades due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
#1 4 hrs ago
If it's like the US armed forces a lot of cases employed euphemisms as cause for the dismissals, meaning any efforts to discover how many lesbian or gay people were purged will undercount.
#2 1 hr ago
If this passes in the US; Trump will be signing gay reparation checks until his impeachment day
