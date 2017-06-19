Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church
There are 2 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 8 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
This undated photo provided by Heather Kester, shows Savannah, at Niagara Falls, N.Y., whose mother requested only her first name be used and who is a young Mormon girl that told her congregation during a Sunday service she is a lesbian before her microphone was turned off by local church leaders. Savannah's emotional speech is sparking a new round of discussions about how the conservative religion handles LGBT issues.
#1 8 hrs ago
Good for the church leaders.
#2 2 hrs ago
Instead of magic underwear the mormon whatever it is needs magic microphones.
